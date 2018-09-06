Gary BoyleBorn 24 November 1941
Gary Boyle
1941-11-24
Gary Winston Boyle (born 24 November 1941 in Patna, Bihar, India) is a British jazz fusion guitarist. He is of Anglo-Indian origin, his family having spent several generations in British India. His father worked in a succession of small towns in Bihar for the Indian Railways, which then had tens of thousands of mixed-race Anglo-Indians (a.k.a. Eurasians) during the British Raj.
Almond Bluff - BBC Session 22/08/1977
Gary Boyle
Almond Bluff - BBC Session 22/08/1977
Dancer - BBC Session 22/08/1977
Gary Boyle
Dancer - BBC Session 22/08/1977
Dancer - BBC Session 22/08/1977
Cowshed Shuffle - BBC Session 22/08/1977
Gary Boyle
Cowshed Shuffle - BBC Session 22/08/1977
