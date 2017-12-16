Hard 'n Phirm was a comedy/parody musical duo based in Los Angeles. The members are Chris Hardwick and Mike Phirman. They began performing at UCLA in 1994, but broke up in 1997, to reform 7 years later. After the success of their song "Rodeohead" (a bluegrass-style medley of covers of Radiohead songs), they released their first and only album to date: Horses and Grasses. The album includes the song "Pi" which gained popularity from its music video directed by Keith Schofield.