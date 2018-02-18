3 Daft Monkeys are a world music-influenced acoustic band from Cornwall, UK, consisting of Tim Ashton, Athene Roberts, Rich Mulryne, and Jamie Graham. The instrumentation consists of vocals, fiddle, twelve-string guitar, bass guitar and percussion. The band's musical influences include Celtic, Balkan, Romani, Latino, electronic dance, reggae, dub, punk rock, and traditional folk music.[citation needed]

The band have had great success at venues and festivals all over the UK and Europe, including being invited by Show of Hands to play the main stage at the Eden Project and the 2008 BBC Proms at St David's Hall in Cardiff. Other highlights include GuilFest; Lakefest festival[6]; Folkwoods, Holland; the Glastonbury Festival, the Trowbridge Village Pump Festival; Folk Segovia, Spain; Lorient Interceltic Festival, France; Kevelaer World Music Festival, Germany; Labadoux Festival, Belgium, Buskers Bern Street Festival in Switzerland, and enthusiastically welcomed returns to the Beautiful Days, Bearded Theory, and Larmer Tree festivals.