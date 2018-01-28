Harley "Red" AllenBluegrass singer and guitarist. Born 12 February 1930. Died 15 April 1993
1930-02-12
Harley Allen (February 12, 1930 – April 3, 1993), better known as Red Allen, was an American bluegrass singer and guitarist known for his powerful tenor voice.
I Never Slept a Wink Last Night
I Was Born To Swing
I Was Born To Swing
Algiers Stomp
Algiers Stomp
In the mood
In the mood
Snowy Morning Blues
Snowy Morning Blues
Yellow Dog Blues
Yellow Dog Blues
Paul and Silas
