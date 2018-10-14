Jean-Yves Daniel-LesurBorn 19 November 1908. Died 2 July 2002
Jean-Yves Daniel-Lesur
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br16h.jpg
1908-11-19
Jean-Yves Daniel-Lesur Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean-Yves Daniel-Lesur (19 November 1908 – 2 July 2002) was a French organist and composer. His proper name was Jean-Yves-Daniel Lesur, but he was known often simply known as Daniel-Lesur. His mother, Alice Lesur, was an accomplished composer in her own right; some of her music was published.
Jean-Yves Daniel-Lesur Tracks
Le Cantique des cantiques (The Song of Songs)
Jean-Yves Daniel-Lesur
Le Cantique des cantiques (The Song of Songs)
Le Cantique des cantiques (The Song of Songs)
Last played on
Suite Medievale for flute, harp and string trio
Jean-Yves Daniel-Lesur
Suite Medievale for flute, harp and string trio
Suite Medievale for flute, harp and string trio
Ensemble
Last played on
Excerpts from 'Le Cantique des cantiques': I. Dialogue, IV. Le Roi Solomon, VII. Epithalame
Jean-Yves Daniel-Lesur
Excerpts from 'Le Cantique des cantiques': I. Dialogue, IV. Le Roi Solomon, VII. Epithalame
Excerpts from 'Le Cantique des cantiques': I. Dialogue, IV. Le Roi Solomon, VII. Epithalame
Last played on
Le Cantique des colonnes
Jean-Yves Daniel-Lesur
Le Cantique des colonnes
Le Cantique des colonnes
Last played on
Le jardin clos (Le cantique des cantiques)
Jean-Yves Daniel-Lesur
Le jardin clos (Le cantique des cantiques)
Le jardin clos (Le cantique des cantiques)
Last played on
Le Cantique des Cantiques, 7th mvt, Epithalame
Jean-Yves Daniel-Lesur
Le Cantique des Cantiques, 7th mvt, Epithalame
Le Cantique des Cantiques, 7th mvt, Epithalame
Performer
Last played on
Dialogue (Le Cantique des Cantiques)
Jean-Yves Daniel-Lesur
Dialogue (Le Cantique des Cantiques)
Dialogue (Le Cantique des Cantiques)
Last played on
Le Cantique des Cantiques, 3 Le Songe
Jean-Yves Daniel-Lesur
Le Cantique des Cantiques, 3 Le Songe
Le Cantique des Cantiques, 3 Le Songe
Last played on
Le Cantique des cantiques for chorus
Jean-Yves Daniel-Lesur
Le Cantique des cantiques for chorus
Back to artist