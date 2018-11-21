The SettlersFormed 1964. Disbanded 1974
The Settlers
1964
The Settlers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Settlers were a folk-oriented group from the English West Midlands, who formed in the mid-1960s. They started out as a trio comprising Cynthia 'Cindy' Kent (vocals and tambourine; born 7 August 1945, Oldbury, Worcestershire), Mike Jones (vocals and guitar; born Michael Edwin Jones, 16 September 1943, Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire – 11 May 2008, Exeter, Devon) and John Fyffe (banjo; born 3 July 1943, Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, Scotland), but added a bassist, Mansel Davies (born 22 March 1942, South Wales).
The Settlers Tracks
LIGHTENING TREE
The Settlers
LIGHTENING TREE
LIGHTENING TREE
The Lightning Tree
The Settlers
The Lightning Tree
The Lightning Tree
Nowhere Man
The Settlers
Nowhere Man
Nowhere Man
Follyfoot (The Lightening Tree)
The Settlers
Follyfoot (The Lightening Tree)
Follyfoot (The Lightening Tree)
Major To Minor
The Settlers
Major To Minor
Major To Minor
Early Morning Rain
The Settlers
Early Morning Rain
A Woman Called Freedom
The Settlers
A Woman Called Freedom
Till Winter Follows Spring
The Settlers
Till Winter Follows Spring
Lightning Tree (Follyfoot Theme)
The Settlers
Lightning Tree (Follyfoot Theme)
The Lightning Seeds
The Settlers
The Lightning Seeds
The Lightning Seeds
