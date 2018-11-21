The Settlers were a folk-oriented group from the English West Midlands, who formed in the mid-1960s. They started out as a trio comprising Cynthia 'Cindy' Kent (vocals and tambourine; born 7 August 1945, Oldbury, Worcestershire), Mike Jones (vocals and guitar; born Michael Edwin Jones, 16 September 1943, Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire – 11 May 2008, Exeter, Devon) and John Fyffe (banjo; born 3 July 1943, Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, Scotland), but added a bassist, Mansel Davies (born 22 March 1942, South Wales).