Tennis is an American indie pop band from Denver, Colorado, United States, made up of husband-and-wife duo Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley. The duo formed in 2010, and released their debut album, Cape Dory, in 2011. Their second album, Young & Old, was released the following year. Their third release, Ritual in Repeat (2014), was released on Communion records. The band's fourth album, Yours Conditionally, was released in 2017.