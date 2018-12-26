Jakob LindbergLutenist. Born 16 October 1952
Jakob Lindberg
1952-10-16
Jakob Lindberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Jakob Lindberg (born 16 October 1952) is a Swedish lutenist, performing solo, in small and large ensembles, and also directing operas, using instruments of the lute and guitar families. He is known for the first ever recording of the Complete Solo Lute Music of John Dowland as well as for recording music never before recorded, with repertoire dating back to the Renaissance period.
Passamezzo di Zorzi
Giovanni Pacoloni
Lachrimae Pavan
John Dowland
Fulmini quanto sa for voice and accompaniment
Alessandro Stradella
'Queen's Treble': A Dump
John Johnson
Twenty Waies Upon the Bells
Thomas Robinson
The King of Denmark's Delight
Tobias Hume
Il Lamento - Fantasie
Thomas Morley
Sonata in E major, Op 2 No 10
Arcangelo Corelli
Galliard to Sacred End (arr Rosseter)
John Baxter, Jakob Lindberg & The Dowland Consort
Composer
Sacred End Pavan (arr Rosseter)
Thomas Morley
It fell on a summer's day
Thomas Campion
Shows and nightly revels
Thomas Lupo
Sacred End Pavin and Galliard
Thomas Morley
Passamezzo milanese
Giovanni Pacoloni
Ardo, sospiro e piango
Alessandro Stradella
Sonata in D Minor op. 1 no. 11
Arcangelo Corelli
Suite in C minor for lute, BWV 997: Prelude
Johann Sebastian Bach
The Fairy Round
Anthony Holborne
Muy Linda
Anthony Holborne
The Honeysuckle
Anthony Holborne
Mrs Anne Grene Her Leaves Be Greene
John Danyel
Lady Hunsdon's Puffe
John Dowland
Pavane No 18
Daniel Bacheler
A Dream
John Dowland
The English Nightingale
Anonymous & Jakob Lindberg
Joyne hands à 6
Thomas Morley
Ciacona
Sylvius Leopold Weiss
Passamezzo Milanese: Padoana - Saltarello
Giovanni Pacoloni
Three Masque Dances arr Crawford
Robert Johnson
Lachrimae Pavan
John Dowland
An Evening Hymn
Henry Purcell
A Galliard
Thomas Robinson
Lute Sonata No. 39 in C major, 'Partita Grande'
Sylvius Leopold Weiss
Robin is to the greenwood gone
Anon.
Robin is to the Greenwood Gone
Anon.
Sara ver ch'io mai disciolga
Alessandro Stradella
Toccata arpeggiata (Libro primo d'intavolatura di chitarrone)
Johannes Hieronymus Kapsberger
Passemezo della Battaglia
Giovanni Pacoloni
Trio Sonata in C minor, Op 1 No 8
Arcangelo Corelli
Plus nulz regretz (arr. for lute)
Josquin des Prez
The Batchelar's Delight (Morley's First Booke)
Richard Alison
Divertimento assai facile for guitar and fortepiano (J.207)
Carl Maria von Weber
Trio Sonata in C minor, Op 1 No 8
Arcangelo Corelli
Prelude
Sylvius Leopold Weiss
