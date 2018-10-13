Charlie HunterBorn 23 May 1967
Charlie Hunter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqjmn.jpg
1967-05-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a89487ab-c852-4459-ab65-95be7492b8be
Charlie Hunter Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlie Hunter (born May 23, 1967) is an American guitarist, composer, and bandleader. First coming to prominence in the early 1990s, Hunter plays custom-made seven- and eight-string guitars on which he simultaneously plays bass lines, chords, and melodies. Critic Sean Westergaard described Hunter's technique as "mind-boggling...he's an agile improviser with an ear for great tone, and always has excellent players alongside him in order to make great music, not to show off." Hunter's technique is rooted in the styles of jazz guitarists Joe Pass and Tuck Andress, two of his biggest influences, who blended bass notes with melody in a way that created the illusion of two guitars.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charlie Hunter Tracks
Sort by
You Gotta Move
Charlie Hunter
You Gotta Move
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjmn.jpglink
You Gotta Move
Wishing Well
Charlie Hunter
Wishing Well
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjmn.jpglink
Wishing Well
Who Put You Behind The Wheel?
Charlie Hunter
Who Put You Behind The Wheel?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjmn.jpglink
Who Put You Behind The Wheel?
Long Bay
Charlie Hunter
Long Bay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjmn.jpglink
Long Bay
Last played on
The Hills of Lorne
Charlie Hunter
The Hills of Lorne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjmn.jpglink
The Hills of Lorne
Last played on
Don't Make Me Over
Dionne Farris
Don't Make Me Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2nw.jpglink
Don't Make Me Over
Last played on
Creole (feat. Mos Def)
Charlie Hunter
Creole (feat. Mos Def)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjmn.jpglink
Creole (feat. Mos Def)
Last played on
Molino Molero
Snarky Puppy
Molino Molero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s5c5r.jpglink
Molino Molero
Last played on
Molino Molero
Snarky Puppy
Molino Molero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s5c5r.jpglink
Molino Molero
Last played on
You Look Good In Orange
Charlie Hunter
You Look Good In Orange
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjmn.jpglink
Creole (feat. Mos Def)
Charlie Hunter
Creole (feat. Mos Def)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjmn.jpglink
Maho Snaps;
Charlie Hunter
Maho Snaps;
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjmn.jpglink
Maho Snaps;
Last played on
Charlie Hunter Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist