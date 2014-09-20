NG La BandaFormed 1988
NG La Banda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a88cb452-0af4-4171-bd07-d54bd8b14349
NG La Banda Biography (Wikipedia)
NG La Banda is a Cuban musical group founded by flutist José Luis "El Tosco" Cortés. NG stands for nueva generación ('next generation'). NG La Banda are the creators of timba (a term coined by Cortés), the most important popular dance and music genre of the past two decades. Prior to founding NG La Banda, Cortés played in the Afro-Cuban jazz-fusion supergroup Irakere, and the seminal songo band Los Van Van.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
NG La Banda Tracks
Sort by
Los Sitios Enteros
NG La Banda
Los Sitios Enteros
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Los Sitios Enteros
Last played on
Echale Limon
NG La Banda
Echale Limon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Echale Limon
Last played on
NG La Banda Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist