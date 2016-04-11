Walter GrossAmerican composer. Born 14 July 1909. Died 27 November 1967
Walter Gross
Walter Gross Biography
Walter Gross (July 14, 1909 – November 27, 1967) is best known for having composed the music for the popular 1946 song "Tenderly". In addition to composing dozens of other titles, he was also a pianist, arranger, orchestra leader, and record industry executive.
