Juliet Prowse Born 25 September 1936. Died 14 September 1996
Juliet Prowse
1936-09-25
Juliet Prowse Biography (Wikipedia)
Juliet Anne Prowse (September 25, 1936 – September 14, 1996) was a dancer, whose four-decade career included stage, television and film. She was raised in South Africa, where her family emigrated after World War II.
You Should See Yourself
Juliet Prowse
You Should See Yourself
You Should See Yourself
Last played on
If My Friends Could See Me Now
Juliet Prowse
If My Friends Could See Me Now
