AffinityEnglish jazz-rock band from 1970. Formed 1968. Disbanded January 1971
1968
Affinity were an English jazz-rock fusion band, active from mid-1968 to January 1972.
Affinity Tracks
Eli's Coming
Eli's Coming
Eli's Coming
All Along the Watchtower
All Along the Watchtower
Night Flight
Night Flight
Night Flight
Moira's Hand
Moira's Hand
Moira's Hand
