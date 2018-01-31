James CarterJazz saxophonist, flautist, bass clarinettist. Born 3 January 1969
James Carter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqjmm.jpg
1969-01-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a8880ecc-10d8-4492-b17e-02715d160b56
James Carter Biography (Wikipedia)
James Carter (born January 3, 1969) is an American jazz musician. He is the cousin of jazz violinist Regina Carter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Carter Tracks
Sort by
Give Me Your Love (feat. Dominic Neil)
James Carter
Give Me Your Love (feat. Dominic Neil)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjmm.jpglink
Give Me Your Love (feat. Dominic Neil)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Oh Gee
James Carter
Oh Gee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjmm.jpglink
Oh Gee
Last played on
JC Off The Set
James Carter
JC Off The Set
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjmm.jpglink
JC Off The Set
Last played on
Ambitious Project
James Carter
Ambitious Project
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjmm.jpglink
Ambitious Project
Last played on
Stompin' At Decca
James Carter
Stompin' At Decca
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjmm.jpglink
Stompin' At Decca
Last played on
James Carter Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist