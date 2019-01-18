LunizFormed 1994. Disbanded 2007
Luniz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a8863d65-6f1e-43b0-b480-7dd85fd8339e
Luniz Biography (Wikipedia)
Luniz (formerly the LuniTunes) is a duo from Oakland, California, formed by Yukmouth and Numskull. The group is best known for the internationally successful hit in 1995 titled "I Got 5 on It".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Luniz Tracks
Sort by
I Got 5 On It
Luniz
I Got 5 On It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv4dg.jpglink
I Got 5 On It
Last played on
Playa Hata
Luniz
Playa Hata
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playa Hata
Last played on
Playa Hata (feat. Teddy)
Luniz
Playa Hata (feat. Teddy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playa Hata (feat. Teddy)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Luniz
Luniz Links
Back to artist