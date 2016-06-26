Jessie Mae RobinsonBorn 1 October 1919. Died 26 October 1966
Jessie Mae Robinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1919-10-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a88388a3-090a-45dc-a789-6658b5bbf5d3
Jessie Mae Robinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessie Mae Robinson (née Booker, October 1, 1918 – October 26, 1966) was an African-American musician and songwriter, whose compositions included many R&B and pop hits of the 1940s and 1950s, including "Black Night", "I Went To Your Wedding", and "Let's Have a Party".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jessie Mae Robinson Tracks
Sort by
The Other Woman
Jessie Mae Robinson
The Other Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfft.jpglink
The Other Woman
Last played on
Let's Have A Party
Wanda Jackson
Let's Have A Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvmt.jpglink
Let's Have A Party
Last played on
Back to artist