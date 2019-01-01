Pharaoh Overlord is an experimental rock-music band, featuring three members of the Finnish group Circle, Jussi Lehtisalo, Janne Westerlund and Tomi Leppänen. Originally begun as a vehicle to indulge their love of stoner rock, Pharaoh Overlord's output has become more varied, mirroring the development of their sister group. Their 2007 album Live In Suomi Finland features contributions from krautrock pioneer Hans Joachim Irmler. Julius Jääskeläinen and Pekka Jääskeläinen also appear on that recording, and have played regularly with the band since both in performance and in the studio.

In September 2010, it was announced that Circle/Pharaoh Overlord would be performing the role of artists-in-residence at Dutch rock festival Roadburn Festival 2011.