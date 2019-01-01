Comets on FireFormed 1999. Disbanded 2008
Comets on Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a880b706-e103-4a3e-b381-1127d90012c7
Comets on Fire Biography (Wikipedia)
Comets on Fire is an American noise rock band from Santa Cruz, California. The band was formed in 1999 by guitarist and vocalist Ethan Miller and longtime friend bassist Ben Flashman, who were seeking to create rhythmically and sonically intense music that paid no attention to categorizations.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Comets on Fire Tracks
Sort by
Comets on Fire Links
Back to artist