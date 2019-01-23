Robert William Gary Moore (4 April 1952 – 6 February 2011) was a Northern Irish rock guitarist and singer-songwriter.

Beginning in the 1960s, Moore played with Phil Lynott and Brian Downey during his teenage years, leading him to memberships of the Irish bands Skid Row and Thin Lizzy, and British band Colosseum II, as well as having his own, highly successful solo career split between the genres of heavy metal and blues. Moore shared the stage with such blues and rock musicians as B.B. King, Albert King, John Mayall, Jack Bruce, Albert Collins, George Harrison, and Greg Lake.