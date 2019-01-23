Gary MooreThin Lizzy, blues guitar. Born 4 April 1952. Died 6 February 2011
Gary Moore
1952-04-04
Gary Moore Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert William Gary Moore (4 April 1952 – 6 February 2011) was a Northern Irish rock guitarist and singer-songwriter.
Beginning in the 1960s, Moore played with Phil Lynott and Brian Downey during his teenage years, leading him to memberships of the Irish bands Skid Row and Thin Lizzy, and British band Colosseum II, as well as having his own, highly successful solo career split between the genres of heavy metal and blues. Moore shared the stage with such blues and rock musicians as B.B. King, Albert King, John Mayall, Jack Bruce, Albert Collins, George Harrison, and Greg Lake.
Gary Moore Performances & Interviews
Gary Moore Tracks
Still Got The Blues
Gary Moore
Still Got The Blues
Still Got The Blues
Last played on
Still Got The Blues For You
Gary Moore
Still Got The Blues For You
Still Got The Blues For You
Last played on
Out In The Fields
Gary Moore
Out In The Fields
Out In The Fields
Last played on
Over The Hills and Far Away
Gary Moore
Over The Hills and Far Away
Over The Hills and Far Away
Last played on
Parisienne Walkways
Gary Moore
Parisienne Walkways
Parisienne Walkways
Last played on
Midnight Blues
Gary Moore
Midnight Blues
Midnight Blues
Last played on
Parisian Walkways (feat. Phil Lynnott)
Gary Moore
Parisian Walkways (feat. Phil Lynnott)
Parisian Walkways (feat. Phil Lynnott)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Bad News
Gary Moore
Bad News
Bad News
Last played on
Don't Believe A Word
Gary Moore
Don't Believe A Word
Don't Believe A Word
Last played on
There's A Hole
Gary Moore
There's A Hole
There's A Hole
Last played on
Wild Frontier
Gary Moore
Wild Frontier
All Your Love
Gary Moore
All Your Love
All Your Love
Last played on
Empty Rooms
Gary Moore
Empty Rooms
Empty Rooms
Last played on
Walking By Myself
Gary Moore
Walking By Myself
Walking By Myself
Last played on
