The Wars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a87ff392-8a84-4f32-aedc-81c2310703e2
The Wars Tracks
Sort by
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
Wars, Behind Blue Eyes and Last Hounds
Zephyr Lounge, Coventry, UK
26
Jan
2019
Wars, Behind Blue Eyes and Defining Lines
Parish, Bradford, UK
27
Jan
2019
Wars, Behind Blue Eyes
Satan's Hollow, Manchester, UK
2
Feb
2019
Wars, Msry
Cobblestones, Bridgwater, UK
2
Feb
2019
Wars, COPE (UK)
The Shed, Leicester, UK
The Wars Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist