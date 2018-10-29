Classical Opera CompanyFormed 1997
Classical Opera Company
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a87f2b39-84c7-4888-935c-d41943bd7971
Classical Opera Company Tracks
Sort by
Artaxerxes (Overture)
Thomas Arne
Artaxerxes (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024c0y7.jpglink
Artaxerxes (Overture)
Conductor
Last played on
Fly soft ideas (Artaxerxes)
Thomas Arne
Fly soft ideas (Artaxerxes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024c0y7.jpglink
Fly soft ideas (Artaxerxes)
Singer
Conductor
Last played on
Waft her, Angels (Jephtha)
George Frideric Handel
Waft her, Angels (Jephtha)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Waft her, Angels (Jephtha)
Last played on
Grabmusik
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Grabmusik
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Grabmusik
Last played on
Apollo and Hyacinthus - Act 3, 'Natus cadit'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Apollo and Hyacinthus - Act 3, 'Natus cadit'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Apollo and Hyacinthus - Act 3, 'Natus cadit'
Conductor
Last played on
Aria 'The Soldier, tir'd of war's alarms' from Act 3 of 'Artaxerxes'
Classical Opera Company
Aria 'The Soldier, tir'd of war's alarms' from Act 3 of 'Artaxerxes'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024c0y7.jpglink
Aria 'The Soldier, tir'd of war's alarms' from Act 3 of 'Artaxerxes'
Last played on
Artaxerxes - opera: Act 1"Fair Semira, Lovely Maid"
Thomas Arne
Artaxerxes - opera: Act 1"Fair Semira, Lovely Maid"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024c0y7.jpglink
Artaxerxes - opera: Act 1"Fair Semira, Lovely Maid"
Performer
Last played on
Artaxerxes - Act 1"Fair Semira, Lovely Maid"
Thomas Arne
Artaxerxes - Act 1"Fair Semira, Lovely Maid"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024c0y7.jpglink
Artaxerxes - Act 1"Fair Semira, Lovely Maid"
Last played on
Sinfonia/Recitative: "Die loblich"/Aria: "Mit Jammer muss ich schauen"
Sarah Fox, Cora Burggraaf, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Andrew Kennedy & Classical Opera Company
Sinfonia/Recitative: "Die loblich"/Aria: "Mit Jammer muss ich schauen"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sinfonia/Recitative: "Die loblich"/Aria: "Mit Jammer muss ich schauen"
Performer
Last played on
Artaxerxes - Overture III, Gavotte
Ian Page, Classical Opera Company & Thomas Arne
Artaxerxes - Overture III, Gavotte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artaxerxes - Overture III, Gavotte
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist