Gino LatillaBorn 7 November 1924. Died 11 September 2011
Gino Latilla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1924-11-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a87aca68-4007-45d7-b0a2-c8dc0e1a3c0d
Gino Latilla Biography (Wikipedia)
Gennaro "Gino" Latilla (7 November 1924, Bari – 11 September 2011, Florence) is an Italian singer. In 1954 he won the Sanremo Music Festival in partnership with Giorgio Consolini, with the song "Tutte le mamme".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gino Latilla Tracks
Sort by
Marietta
Carla Bon & Gino Latilla
Marietta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marietta
Performer
Last played on
Gino Latilla Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist