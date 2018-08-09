Mike DMember of Beastie Boys. Born 20 November 1965
Mike D
Michael Louis Diamond (born November 20, 1965), better known as Mike D, is an American rapper and founding member of the hip hop group the Beastie Boys. Diamond raps, sings, and plays drums. He has provided remixes for Moby and Björk.
Action (feat. Mike D & Cat Power)
Cassius
Last played on
The Knock (feat. Mike D)
UNKLE
Last played on
