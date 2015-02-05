Laurent Petitgand (born 28 September 1959 in Laxou, France) is a French composer, songwriter, singer and actor. He is best known for The Salt of the Earth, The Inner Life of Martin Frost (2007), A Trick of Light (1996), Beyond the Clouds, Faraway, So Close! (1992), Notebook on Cities and Clothes (1989), Wings of Desire Zirkus Music (1987), Tokyo-Ga (1985).