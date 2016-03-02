Lex van DeldenBorn 10 September 1919. Died 1 July 1988
Lex van Delden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1919-09-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a8751d5a-be8a-4a01-bd98-d6d5d6929978
Lex van Delden Biography (Wikipedia)
Lex van Delden, born Alexander Zwaap (10 September 1919 – 1 July 1988) was a Dutch composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lex van Delden Tracks
Sort by
Nonetto per Amsterdam Op. 101, 1st movement "AmStEdDAm"
Lex van Delden
Nonetto per Amsterdam Op. 101, 1st movement "AmStEdDAm"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nonetto per Amsterdam Op. 101, 1st movement "AmStEdDAm"
Ensemble
Last played on
Lex van Delden Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist