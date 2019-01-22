Maria Nayler (born 26 March 1972) is a British singer. In the early 1990s, she was part of Ultraviolet, who released two singles, "Kites" (1990) and "I Wish That" (1991). In 1995, she appeared as featured vocalist on Sasha's trance track "Be As One". It received a release through Deconstruction Records in early 1996, peaking at number 17 in the UK Singles Chart.

Later that same year, Nayler teamed up with electronic dance musician Robert Miles, who applied her vocals to the international hit song "One and One", the third single culled from Miles's album Dreamland. "One and One" topped the charts in Italy and Belgium and peaked at #3 in the UK, Ireland, Sweden, and Norway.

In 1998, Nayler signed a solo recording contract with Deconstruction and released "Naked and Sacred", a cover version of a Chynna Phillips song. Featuring the B-side "The Other Side", produced by Sasha, as well as a speed garage remix from Tim Deluxe, "Naked and Sacred" reached #32 in the UK. The double A-side "Love is the God"/"Will You Be With Me" was issued in August 1998 and peaked at #65. An album sampler containing "Naked and Sacred", the full length version of "Love Is The God" and the original version of "Will You Be With Me" was released in 1998 which also contained the track "Inside My Universe". A sampler CD released by Deconstruction also contained the track "Who's Loving Who".