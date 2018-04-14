Atom™German electronic/acid producer Uwe Schmidt. Born 27 August 1968
Uwe H. Schmidt (born 27 August 1968 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany), also known as Atom™, Atom Heart, or Señor Coconut, is a German composer, musician and producer of electronic music. He is often regarded as the father of electrolatino, electrogospel, and aciton music. In the nineties, Schmidt moved to Chile and developed part of his career there, adopting the alias Mr. Coconut.
Ground Loop 1
Atom™
Ground Loop 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wqw2.jpglink
Ground Loop 1
Last played on
Acid Sex Magic
Atom™
Acid Sex Magic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wqw2.jpglink
Acid Sex Magic
Last played on
The Sound Of Decay
Atom™
The Sound Of Decay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wqw2.jpglink
The Sound Of Decay
Last played on
Chemistry
Atom™
Chemistry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wqw2.jpglink
Chemistry
Last played on
Mambo Brillante (HD Mambo)
Atom™
Mambo Brillante (HD Mambo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wqw2.jpglink
Mambo Brillante (HD Mambo)
Last played on
Ich Bin Meine Maschine
Atom™
Ich Bin Meine Maschine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wqw2.jpglink
Ich Bin Meine Maschine
Last played on
Openn
Boys Noize
Openn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6r4.jpglink
Openn
Last played on
Riding The Void
Atom™
Riding The Void
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wqw2.jpglink
Riding The Void
Last played on
Ground Loop 2
Atom™
Ground Loop 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wqw2.jpglink
Ground Loop 2
Last played on
Ich Bin Meine Maschine (Album Version)
Atom™
Ich Bin Meine Maschine (Album Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wqw2.jpglink
Ich Bin Meine Maschine (Album Version)
Last played on
Pop HD
Atom™
Pop HD
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wqw2.jpglink
Pop HD
Last played on
Jealous Guy
John Lennon
Jealous Guy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0nw.jpglink
Jealous Guy
Last played on
