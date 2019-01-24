Savage Garden were an Australian pop duo consisting of Darren Hayes on vocals and Daniel Jones on instruments. Formed in Logan City, Queensland, in 1994, the duo achieved international success in the end of the 1990s and beginning of the 2000s with the No. 1 hit singles "I Want You", "To the Moon and Back", "Truly Madly Deeply", "The Animal Song" and "I Knew I Loved You".

The band's two studio albums, Savage Garden and Affirmation reached No. 1 in Australia and peaked in the top ten in both the United Kingdom and United States.

Their two studio albums have sold 23 million copies worldwide. The group won a record number of ten ARIA Music Awards in 1997 for their debut album and its related singles. They disbanded in the end of 2001, and Hayes continued as a solo artist.