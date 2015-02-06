تانيا صالح
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a86fb3ab-81a2-4016-a676-19bb9ba0b9d4
تانيا صالح Biography (Wikipedia)
Tania Saleh (Arabic: تانيا صالح; born March 11, 1969) is a Lebanese singer-songwriter who has been prominent in the Arabic independent musical scene since 1990.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
تانيا صالح Tracks
Sort by
She Doesn't Love You
تانيا صالح
She Doesn't Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Doesn't Love You
Last played on
تانيا صالح Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist