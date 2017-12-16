Fausto RomitelliItalian composer. Born 1 February 1963. Died 27 June 2004
Fausto Romitelli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1963-02-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a86efe7d-b4d7-41b5-bf27-14ac5e84ba93
Fausto Romitelli Biography (Wikipedia)
Fausto Romitelli (1 February 1963 – 27 June 2004) was an Italian composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fausto Romitelli Tracks
Sort by
La sabbia del tempo
Fausto Romitelli
La sabbia del tempo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La sabbia del tempo
Ensemble
Last played on
Domeniche alla periferia dell'impero
Fausto Romitelli
Domeniche alla periferia dell'impero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Domeniche alla periferia dell'impero
Ensemble
Last played on
Trash TV Trance
Fausto Romitelli
Trash TV Trance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trash TV Trance
Last played on
Domeniche alla periferia dell'impero – Prima Domenica (Sundays on the Edge of the Empire –
Fausto Romitelli
Domeniche alla periferia dell'impero – Prima Domenica (Sundays on the Edge of the Empire –
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fausto Romitelli Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist