Mercer EllingtonBorn 11 March 1919. Died 8 February 1996
Mercer Ellington
1919-03-11
Mercer Ellington Biography (Wikipedia)
Mercer Kennedy Ellington (March 11, 1919 – February 8, 1996) was an American musician, composer, and arranger.
Mercer Ellington Tracks
Martin Luther King from Three Black Kings - ballet (compl. Mercer Ellington)
Duke Ellington
Martin Luther King from Three Black Kings - ballet (compl. Mercer Ellington)
Martin Luther King from Three Black Kings - ballet (compl. Mercer Ellington)
Things Ain't What They Used to Be
Mercer Ellington
Things Ain't What They Used to Be
Things Ain't What They Used to Be
Performer
Rose of the Rio Grande
William "Cat" Anderson
Rose of the Rio Grande
Rose of the Rio Grande
Blood Count
Johnny Hodges
Blood Count
Blood Count
Dawn Of A Greenhorn
Mercer Ellington
Dawn Of A Greenhorn
Steppin' Into Swing Society
Mercer Ellington
Steppin' Into Swing Society
