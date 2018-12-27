Charles GrayBorn 29 August 1928. Died 7 March 2000
Charles Gray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1928-08-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a86b1c31-da7e-4960-9f80-5e6210865134
Charles Gray Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Gray (29 August 1928 – 7 March 2000) was an English actor who was well known for roles including the arch-villain Blofeld in the James Bond film Diamonds Are Forever, Dikko Henderson in a previous Bond film You Only Live Twice, Sherlock Holmes's brother Mycroft Holmes in The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and as the Criminologist in The Rocky Horror Picture Show in 1975.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charles Gray Tracks
Sort by
The Time Warp
Richard O’Brien
The Time Warp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Time Warp
Last played on
Time Warp
Richard O’Brien
Time Warp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029x7pt.jpglink
Time Warp
Last played on
The Time Warp
Little Nell
The Time Warp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Time Warp
Last played on
Back to artist