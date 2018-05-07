DJ Scot Project
DJ Scot Project
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a863c023-b825-4ad5-bdef-47222508f6d3
DJ Scot Project Biography (Wikipedia)
Scot Project (born Frank Zenker, 29 May 1973, Frankfurt, Germany) is a German hard trance DJ and producer. He also produces musical pieces under aliases such as "Arome" and "TOCS."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Scot Project Tracks
Sort by
U (I Got A Feeling) (Eats Everything Reebeef Remix)
DJ Scot Project
U (I Got A Feeling) (Eats Everything Reebeef Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhqv0.jpglink
U (I Got A Feeling) (Eats Everything Reebeef Remix)
Last played on
Found Love
DJ Scot Project
Found Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Found Love
Last played on
B?Baby (Organ Donors Remix)
DJ Scot Project
B?Baby (Organ Donors Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
B?Baby (Organ Donors Remix)
Last played on
T (Techem)
DJ Scot Project
T (Techem)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
T (Techem)
Last played on
G (Ghost)
DJ Scot Project
G (Ghost)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
G (Ghost)
Last played on
O (Montorsi Bootleg)
DJ Scot Project
O (Montorsi Bootleg)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O (Montorsi Bootleg)
Last played on
Overdrive (Montorsi Bootleg)
DJ Scot Project
Overdrive (Montorsi Bootleg)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overdrive (Montorsi Bootleg)
Last played on
O (Overdrive)
DJ Scot Project
O (Overdrive)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O (Overdrive)
Last played on
Fm 3
DJ Scot Project
Fm 3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fm 3
Last played on
DJ Scot Project Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist