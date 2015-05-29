The Sound Explosion is a Greek garage rock revival band formed in 1991 in Athens, Greece. Its line up is John Alexopoulos (vocals, 6 and 12 string Vox guitar, harmonica), Dimitrios Dimopoulos (Bass guitar , backing vocals), Stelios Askoxylakis (Farfisa organ, backing vocals) and Stavros Daktylas (drums, tambourine). The band has played several conerts in Greece with bands like The Fuzztones, Dead Moon, Sick Rose ,Cynics ,the Others The Marshmallow Overcoat and co and in Beat Festival in Italy 2005. It split up in 1997, but reunited during the early 2000s . In the end of 2017 they start to record a new 14 song album after 24 years with general title The explosive sounds of...The Sound Explosion and it will be released in Aprl off 2018 in the label Lost in tyme records