Kenny BurrellBorn 31 July 1931
Kenny Burrell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05s41n6.jpg
1931-07-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a85b66d2-34df-4d5a-8c0d-d585b8a14ce1
Kenny Burrell Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth Earl Burrell (born July 31, 1931) is an American jazz guitarist known for his work on the Blue Note label. His collaborations with Jimmy Smith produced the 1965 Billboard Top Twenty hit album Organ Grinder Swing. He has cited jazz guitarists Charlie Christian and Django Reinhardt as influences, along with blues guitarists T-Bone Walker and Muddy Waters.
Burrell is a professor and Director of Jazz Studies at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kenny Burrell Tracks
Sort by
Caravan
Kenny Burrell
Caravan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Caravan
Last played on
Do What You Gotta Do
Kenny Burrell
Do What You Gotta Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Do What You Gotta Do
Last played on
Chitlins Con Carne
Kenny Burrell
Chitlins Con Carne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Chitlins Con Carne
Last played on
Now See How You Are
Kenny Burrell
Now See How You Are
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Now See How You Are
Last played on
Saturday Night Blues
Kenny Burrell
Saturday Night Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Saturday Night Blues
Last played on
I Thought About You
Kenny Burrell
I Thought About You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
I Thought About You
Last played on
Why Was I Born?
Kenny Burrell
Why Was I Born?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Why Was I Born?
Last played on
Cheeta
Kenny Burrell
Cheeta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Cheeta
Last played on
Soul Call
Kenny Burrell
Soul Call
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Soul Call
Last played on
Burning Spear
Kenny Burrell
Burning Spear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Burning Spear
Last played on
Fugue 'N' Blues
Kenny Burrell
Fugue 'N' Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Fugue 'N' Blues
Last played on
Delilah
Kenny Burrell
Delilah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Delilah
Last played on
Don't Get Around Much Anymore
Gerald Wilson Orchestra
Don't Get Around Much Anymore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Don't Get Around Much Anymore
Last played on
Soul Lament
Kenny Burrell
Soul Lament
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Soul Lament
Last played on
Do What You Gotta Do
The Kenny Burrell Band
Do What You Gotta Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do What You Gotta Do
Performer
Last played on
Amygdala
Kenny Burrell
Amygdala
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Amygdala
Last played on
Merry Christmas Baby
Kenny Burrell
Merry Christmas Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Merry Christmas Baby
Last played on
Ballad Of The Sad Young Men
Kenny Burrell
Ballad Of The Sad Young Men
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Ballad Of The Sad Young Men
Last played on
Greensleeves
Kenny Burrell
Greensleeves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Greensleeves
Last played on
Blues For J
Jimmy Smith
Blues For J
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgmq.jpglink
Blues For J
Last played on
Organ Grinder's Swing
Will Hudson
Organ Grinder's Swing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgmq.jpglink
Organ Grinder's Swing
Last played on
Midnight Blue
Kenny Burrell
Midnight Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Midnight Blue
Last played on
Mule
Kenny Burrell
Mule
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Mule
Last played on
Afternoon In Paris
Kenny Burrell
Afternoon In Paris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Afternoon In Paris
Last played on
The Preacher (feat. Don Sebesky Orchestra)
Kenny Burrell
The Preacher (feat. Don Sebesky Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
The Preacher (feat. Don Sebesky Orchestra)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
Jimmy Smith
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgmq.jpglink
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
Last played on
What'd I Say
Kenny Burrell
What'd I Say
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
What'd I Say
Love You Madly
Kenny Burrell
Love You Madly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Love You Madly
Last played on
Lady Be Good
Kenny Burrell
Lady Be Good
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Lady Be Good
Last played on
The Little Drummer Boy
Kenny Burrell
The Little Drummer Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Midnight Blue
Kenny Burrell
Midnight Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
Midnight Blue
Last played on
A Smooth One
Kenny Burrell
A Smooth One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41nx.jpglink
A Smooth One
Last played on
Kenny Burrell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist