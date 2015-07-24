Band of JoyUK rock band with Robert Plant. Formed 1967. Disbanded 1968
Band of Joy
1967
Band of Joy Biography (Wikipedia)
Band of Joy (sometimes known as Robert Plant and the Band of Joy) are a rock band from England. Various line-ups of the group performed from 1965 to 1968 and from 1977 to 1983. Robert Plant revived the band's name in 2010 for a concert tour of North America and Europe.
The band is notable for including two musicians, Robert Plant and John Bonham, who went on to join Led Zeppelin; and, to a lesser degree, because the band's one-time roadie was Noddy Holder, who later went on to front the band Slade.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Band of Joy Tracks
Rock and Roll
Robert Plant & The Band of Joy
Rock and Roll
Rock and Roll
Angel Dance
Band of Joy
Angel Dance
Angel Dance
The Only Sound That Matters
Band of Joy
The Only Sound That Matters
Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down
Band of Joy
Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down
House of Cards
Band of Joy
House of Cards
House of Cards
