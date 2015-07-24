Band of Joy (sometimes known as Robert Plant and the Band of Joy) are a rock band from England. Various line-ups of the group performed from 1965 to 1968 and from 1977 to 1983. Robert Plant revived the band's name in 2010 for a concert tour of North America and Europe.

The band is notable for including two musicians, Robert Plant and John Bonham, who went on to join Led Zeppelin; and, to a lesser degree, because the band's one-time roadie was Noddy Holder, who later went on to front the band Slade.