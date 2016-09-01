The ShirellesFormed 1958. Disbanded 1982
The Shirelles
1958
The Shirelles Biography (Wikipedia)
The Shirelles were an American girl group notable for their rhythm and blues, doo-wop and soul music and gaining popularity in the early 1960s. They consisted of schoolmates Shirley Owens (later Shirley Alston Reeves), Doris Coley (later Doris Kenner-Jackson), Addie "Micki" Harris (later Addie Harris McFadden), and Beverly Lee.
The Shirelles Tracks
Will You Love Me Tomorrow
The Shirelles
Will You Love Me Tomorrow
Will You Love Me Tomorrow
Baby It's You
The Shirelles
Baby It's You
Baby It's You
Sunday Dreaming
The Shirelles
Sunday Dreaming
Sunday Dreaming
Mama Said
The Shirelles
Mama Said
Mama Said
Last Minute Miracle
The Shirelles
Last Minute Miracle
Last Minute Miracle
To Know Know Know Him
The Shirelles
To Know Know Know Him
To Know Know Know Him
Foolish Little Girl
The Shirelles
Foolish Little Girl
Foolish Little Girl
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
The Shirelles
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
It?s Love That Really Counts
The Shirelles
It?s Love That Really Counts
It?s Love That Really Counts
Soldier Boy
The Shirelles
Soldier Boy
Soldier Boy
