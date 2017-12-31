PatraBorn 22 November 1972
Patra
1972-11-22
Patra Biography (Wikipedia)
Dorothy Smith (born 22 November 1972), better known by her stage name Patra is a Jamaican Reggae/Dancehall recording artist.
Romantic Call
Patra
Romantic Call
Romantic Call
Think (About It) (feat. Lyn Collins)
Patra
Think (About It) (feat. Lyn Collins)
Think (About It) (feat. Lyn Collins)
Romantic Call (feat. Patra) - DJ Deller
DJ Deller
Romantic Call (feat. Patra)
Romantic Call (feat. Patra)
Queen Of The Pack
Patra
Queen Of The Pack
Queen Of The Pack
Pull Up To Mi Bumper
Patra
Pull Up To Mi Bumper
Pull Up To Mi Bumper
