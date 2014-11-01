Roy KralBorn 10 October 1921. Died 2 August 2002
Roy Kral
1921-10-10
Roy Kral Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Kral (October 10, 1921 – August 2, 2002) was an American jazz pianist and vocalist, born in Cicero, Illinois. Known for his partnership with his wife Jackie Cain as the team Jackie and Roy, he was also the brother of the singer Irene Kral and the father of actress Tiffany Bolling.
Roy Kral Tracks
