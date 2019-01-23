The Choir of Temple ChurchFormed 1841
The Choir of Temple Church
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1841
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a847633c-3005-457d-9c61-42b16d39adef
The Choir of Temple Church Performances & Interviews
Tracks
Sort by
God Is With Us
John Tavener
God Is With Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
God Is With Us
Last played on
God is with us
John Tavener
God is with us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
God is with us
Last played on
Verleih uns Frieden
Felix Mendelssohn
Verleih uns Frieden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Verleih uns Frieden
Chichester Psalms
Leonard Bernstein
Chichester Psalms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Chichester Psalms
5 Spirituals from 'A Child of our Time'
Michael Tippett
5 Spirituals from 'A Child of our Time'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk9z.jpglink
5 Spirituals from 'A Child of our Time'
Ascribe unto the Lord
Samuel Wesley
Ascribe unto the Lord
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktxcy.jpglink
Ascribe unto the Lord
'Credo', from Mass in G minor
Ralph Vaughan Williams
'Credo', from Mass in G minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
'Credo', from Mass in G minor
Festival Overture on "Ein Feste Burg"
Otto Nicolai
Festival Overture on "Ein Feste Burg"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzjj.jpglink
Festival Overture on "Ein Feste Burg"
Song for Athene
John Tavener
Song for Athene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
Song for Athene
Last played on
"Mother of God, here I stand", from the Veil of the Temple
John Tavener
"Mother of God, here I stand", from the Veil of the Temple
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
"Mother of God, here I stand", from the Veil of the Temple
Conductor
Last played on
Nulllus Liber Homo Capiatur (Our Present Charter)
Nico Muhly
Nulllus Liber Homo Capiatur (Our Present Charter)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5g5.jpglink
Nulllus Liber Homo Capiatur (Our Present Charter)
Last played on
Hear my prayer
Felix Mendelssohn
Hear my prayer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Hear my prayer
Last played on
Cycle VII: Mother of God
The Choir of Temple Church
Cycle VII: Mother of God
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
Cycle VII: Mother of God
Last played on
Mother of God
The Choir of Temple Church
Mother of God
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
Mother of God
Last played on
Today The Virgin
John Tavener
Today The Virgin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
Today The Virgin
Last played on
Song for Athene
Polyphony & John Tavener
Song for Athene
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song for Athene
Performer
Last played on
Cycle VI from The Veil of the Temple
John Tavener
Cycle VI from The Veil of the Temple
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
Cycle VI from The Veil of the Temple
Last played on
The Twenty-Third Psalm
The Choir of Temple Church
The Twenty-Third Psalm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Twenty-Third Psalm
Last played on
Solemn Melody
The Choir of Temple Church
Solemn Melody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Solemn Melody
Last played on
Now Thank We All Our God
The Choir of Temple Church
Now Thank We All Our God
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Now Thank We All Our God
Last played on
God be in my head
The Choir of Temple Church
God be in my head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God be in my head
Last played on
The Holly and the Ivy
The Choir of Temple Church
The Holly and the Ivy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Holly and the Ivy
Last played on
Lullay My Liking
The Choir of Temple Church
Lullay My Liking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lullay My Liking
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 70: Britten & Lloyd
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebb2mb
Royal Albert Hall
2013-09-03T07:36:57
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p016wj2f.jpg
3
Sep
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 70: Britten & Lloyd
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 23
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg8rzc
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-01T07:36:57
1
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
Artist Links
Back to artist