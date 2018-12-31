David WikanderBorn 21 July 1884. Died 15 November 1955
David Wikander
1884-07-21
David Wikander Biography (Wikipedia)
David Wikander (21 July 1884 – 15 November 1955), was a Swedish musicologist, organist and composer.
Born in Säfsnäs parish in Dalarna, Wikander was organist at Stockholm's Storkyrkan. He arranged many traditional songs of the Dalarna region.
Wikander died in Stockholm at the age of 71.
David Wikander Tracks
En gang I bredd med mig (Side by side one day)
Traditional Swedish, David Wikander, Radiokören & Eric Ericson
En gang I bredd med mig (Side by side one day)
O tysta ensamhet (Oh silent loneliness)
Traditional Swedish, David Wikander, Radiokören & Eric Ericson
O tysta ensamhet (Oh silent loneliness)
Jag unnar dig anda allt gott (I wish you well)
Traditional Swedish, David Wikander, Radiokören & Eric Ericson
Jag unnar dig anda allt gott (I wish you well)
Kung Liljekonvalje (King Lily of the Valley)
David Wikander
Kung Liljekonvalje (King Lily of the Valley)
Förvårskväll (An early spring evening)
David Wikander
Förvårskväll (An early spring evening)
Dar sitter en fagel pa liljorna (There is a bird sitting on the lilies)
Traditional Swedish, David Wikander, Radiokören & Eric Ericson
Dar sitter en fagel pa liljorna (There is a bird sitting on the lilies)
Kung Liljekongvalje [King Lily of the Valley]
David Wikander
Kung Liljekongvalje [King Lily of the Valley]
Forvarskvall (An evening early in spring)
David Wikander
Forvarskvall (An evening early in spring)
Kristallen den fina (The Fine Crystall)
Trad.
Kristallen den fina (The Fine Crystall)
Om alla berg och dalar (If all the hills and valleys)
Traditional Swedish, David Wikander, Radiokören & Eric Ericson
Om alla berg och dalar (If all the hills and valleys)
Kung Liljekonvalje (King Lily of the Valley)
David Wikander
Kung Liljekonvalje (King Lily of the Valley)
Varen ar ung och mild (Spring is young and mild)
David Wikander
Varen ar ung och mild (Spring is young and mild)
Kung Liljekonvalje
David Wikander
Kung Liljekonvalje
Kung Liljekonvalje for chorus (King Lily of the Valley)
David Wikander
Kung Liljekonvalje for chorus (King Lily of the Valley)
Förvårskväll
David Wikander
Förvårskväll
