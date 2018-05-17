Saloon was an English indie musical group from Reading, who formed in 1997 and disbanded in 2004. The band included Adam Cresswell (bass/synthesisers), Michael Smoughton (drums), added Alison Cotton (viola), Amanda Gomez (lead vocal) and Matt Ashton (guitars). Their first gig at The Fox and Hounds in Caversham. In 1999, Saloon came to the attention of DJ John Peel, who featured the band on his radio programme. The band recorded three Peel sessions; aired 4 July 2001, 7 August 2002 and 19 April 2003.