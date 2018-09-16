Southbank Sinfonia is a British chamber orchestra founded in 2002. Composed of young professionals from around the world, each year it brings together 33 graduate musicians for an intensive and wide-ranging programme of performance and professional development.

It is internationally recognised as a leading orchestral academy, providing exceptional graduate musicians with a springboard into the orchestral profession. The annual fellowship comprises performances across Britain and Europe, and features orchestral repertoire, chamber music, opera, dance and theatre, alongside artist development sessions embracing leadership, communication, teamwork and music education.

An integral part of the programme is the orchestra's creative partnerships with leading performing arts organisations including the Royal Opera House, Academy of St Martin in the Fields, the National Theatre and artists such as Patron Vladimir Ashkenazy.

Guest artists and conductors also feature prominently in the Southbank Sinfonia programme, each sharing their expertise in projects that explore particular repertoire, styles and techniques. These have included Edward Gardner, John Wilson, Antonio Pappano, Mark Wigglesworth, Oliver Knussen and Sir Charles Mackerras.