Bern Symphony OrchestraFormed 1877
1877
The Bern Symphony Orchestra (Berner Symphonieorchester) is a Swiss orchestra based in Bern. The orchestra primarily gives concerts at the Kursaal in Bern, and also acts as the orchestra of the Bern Theatre, for opera and dance performances.
The orchestra was founded in 1877. Since 2010, the orchestra's chief conductor is Mario Venzago.
Four Transylvanian Dances
Sándor Veress
Four Transylvanian Dances
Four Transylvanian Dances
Sommernacht (Summer Night) - pastoral intermezzo for strings
Othmar Schoeck
Sommernacht (Summer Night) - pastoral intermezzo for strings
Sommernacht (Summer Night) - pastoral intermezzo for strings
Symphony No.2 in B flat
Bruno Fritz
Symphony No.2 in B flat
Symphony No.2 in B flat
In Paradisum (Requiem Op. 48)
Bern Symphony Orchestra
In Paradisum (Requiem Op. 48)
In Paradisum (Requiem Op. 48)
