Paul Morley
1957-03-26
Paul Morley Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Robert Morley (born 26 March 1957) is an English music journalist. He wrote for the New Musical Express from 1977 to 1983 and has since written for a wide range of publications. He was a co-founder of the record label ZTT Records and was a member of the synthpop group Art of Noise. He has also been a band manager, promoter and television presenter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Morley Performances & Interviews
Paul Morley on 'The Art of Bowie'
2016-10-02
Journalist Paul Morley talks to Jarvis Cocker about his new book, 'The Art of Bowie', exploring how Bowie worked, played, aged, structured his ideas and more.
Paul Morley on 'The Art of Bowie'
Past BBC Events
19eighties: the rhythm of a decade
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecn6v2
Southbank Centre, London
2013-11-30T07:12:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qmv90.jpg
30
Nov
2013
19eighties: the rhythm of a decade
19:30
Southbank Centre, London
