Johann Gaudenz von Salis-Seewis Born 26 December 1762. Died 29 January 1834
1762-12-26
Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Gaudenz Gubert Graf (and Freiherr) von Salis-Seewis (born 26 December 1762, Malans; died 29 January 1834, Malans) was a Swiss poet.
Der Entfernten (D.331) and Sie ist ein herrliches Weib real
Zum Rundetanz, (D. 983b); Die Nacht, (D. 983c); Wein und Liebe, (D. 901)
