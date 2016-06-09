Jon SholleBorn 13 March 1948. Died 17 May 2018
Jon Sholle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-03-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a842745c-7b6f-4376-afec-319eddab5877
Jon Sholle Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon Sholle (March 13, 1948 – May 17, 2018) was an American guitarist, multi-instrumentalist, and musician who played mainly jazz, bluegrass, rock, country, roots music, and folk music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jon Sholle Tracks
Sort by
September on Jessore Road
Allen Ginsberg
September on Jessore Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh73.jpglink
September on Jessore Road
Last played on
Goin' Down to San Diego
Allen Ginsberg
Goin' Down to San Diego
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04531ty.jpglink
Goin' Down to San Diego
Last played on
Jon Sholle Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist