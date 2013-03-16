jacksoulFormed 1995
jacksoul
1995
jacksoul Biography
Jacksoul, sometimes stylized as jackSOUL, was a Canadian soul and R&B music group formed in 1996 in Toronto. The band was a multi-recipient of the Juno Award.
jacksoul Tracks
Unconditional Soul
jacksoul
Unconditional Soul
Unconditional Soul
