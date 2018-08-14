William Vincent WallaceBorn 11 March 1812. Died 12 October 1865
William Vincent Wallace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1812-03-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a83cb875-950c-46c1-bd1a-2b6fcbf9196e
William Vincent Wallace Biography (Wikipedia)
(William) Vincent Wallace (11 March 1812 – 12 October 1865) was an Irish composer and musician. In his day, he was famous on three continents as a double virtuoso on violin and piano. Nowadays, he is mainly remembered as an opera composer of note, with key works such as Maritana (1845) and Lurline (1847/60), but he also wrote a large amount of piano music (including some virtuoso pieces) that was much in vogue in the 19th century. His more modest output of songs and ballads, equally wide-ranging in style and difficulty, was also popular in his day, some numbers being associated with famous singers of the time.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
William Vincent Wallace Tracks
Sort by
Maritana - overture
William Vincent Wallace
Maritana - overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maritana - overture
Last played on
Lurline Overture
William Vincent Wallace
Lurline Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v8r.jpglink
Lurline Overture
Orchestra
Last played on
The Gypsy Maid
William Vincent Wallace
The Gypsy Maid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Gypsy Maid
Performer
Cradle Song
William Vincent Wallace
Cradle Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cradle Song
Performer
Bird of the Wild Wing
William Vincent Wallace
Bird of the Wild Wing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bird of the Wild Wing
Performer
Valse brillante
William Vincent Wallace
Valse brillante
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Valse brillante
Last played on
Ye banks and braes
William Vincent Wallace
Ye banks and braes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ye banks and braes
Last played on
Scenes that are the brightest (from Maritana)
William Vincent Wallace
Scenes that are the brightest (from Maritana)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scenes that are the brightest (from Maritana)
Last played on
Nabucco de Verdi : Va pensiero
William Vincent Wallace
Nabucco de Verdi : Va pensiero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nabucco de Verdi : Va pensiero
Last played on
Maritana: 'Tis the Harp in the Air
William Vincent Wallace
Maritana: 'Tis the Harp in the Air
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maritana: 'Tis the Harp in the Air
Last played on
Maritana: Opening Chorus and Romance
William Vincent Wallace
Maritana: Opening Chorus and Romance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maritana: Opening Chorus and Romance
Last played on
William Vincent Wallace Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist