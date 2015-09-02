Marmozets are an English rock band from Bingley, West Yorkshire, England. Formed in 2007, the band consists of Rebecca "Becca" Macintyre (vocals), Jack Bottomley (guitar), Sam Macintyre (guitar/vocals), Will Bottomley (bass/vocals) and Josh Macintyre (drums). Marmozets signed to Roadrunner Records in October 2013 and released their debut album on 29 September 2014. Their second album, Knowing What You Know Now, was released on 26 January 2018.