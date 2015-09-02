Marmozets5 piece rock band from Bingley, UK. Formed 1 June 2006
Marmozets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05d1xzv.jpg
2006-06-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a8397de0-fe98-42db-bf19-c26b99ead138
Marmozets Biography (Wikipedia)
Marmozets are an English rock band from Bingley, West Yorkshire, England. Formed in 2007, the band consists of Rebecca "Becca" Macintyre (vocals), Jack Bottomley (guitar), Sam Macintyre (guitar/vocals), Will Bottomley (bass/vocals) and Josh Macintyre (drums). Marmozets signed to Roadrunner Records in October 2013 and released their debut album on 29 September 2014. Their second album, Knowing What You Know Now, was released on 26 January 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marmozets Performances & Interviews
Marmozets Tracks
Sort by
Major System Error
Marmozets
Major System Error
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrgl4.jpglink
New Religion
Marmozets
New Religion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d1xzv.jpglink
New Religion
Last played on
Move, Shake, Hide
Marmozets
Move, Shake, Hide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02cs0xx.jpglink
Move, Shake, Hide
Last played on
Habits
Marmozets
Habits
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lr25h.jpglink
Habits
Last played on
Particle
Marmozets
Particle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d1xzv.jpglink
Particle
Last played on
Run With The Rhythm
Marmozets
Run With The Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d1xzv.jpglink
Play
Marmozets
Play
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d1y4c.jpglink
Play
Last played on
Run With The Rhythm (Radio 1's Academy, 22 May 2018)
Marmozets
Run With The Rhythm (Radio 1's Academy, 22 May 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d1xzv.jpglink
Immigrant Song (Radio 1 Session, 31 Oct 2017)
Marmozets
Immigrant Song (Radio 1 Session, 31 Oct 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d1xzv.jpglink
Insomnia
Marmozets
Insomnia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d1xzv.jpglink
Insomnia
Last played on
Me & You
Marmozets
Me & You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d1xzv.jpglink
Me & You
Last played on
Something In The Way (Radio 1 Session, 1st Feb 2018)
Marmozets
Something In The Way (Radio 1 Session, 1st Feb 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d1xzv.jpglink
Run With The Rhythm (Radio 1 Session, 1st Feb 2018)
Marmozets
Run With The Rhythm (Radio 1 Session, 1st Feb 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d1xzv.jpglink
Major System Error (Radio 1 Session, 1st Feb 2018)
Marmozets
Major System Error (Radio 1 Session, 1st Feb 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d1xzv.jpglink
Playlists featuring Marmozets
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e43g9r
Reading
2017-08-26T07:09:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05bsmdp.jpg
26
Aug
2017
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Reading
Reading + Leeds: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ernxj5/acts/arz2rz
Reading
2015-08-29T07:09:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0312p27.jpg
29
Aug
2015
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
Live Lounge: Marmozets
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erc2fx
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-09-21T07:09:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0272kwg.jpg
21
Sep
2014
Live Lounge: Marmozets
BBC Broadcasting House
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-23T07:09:36
23
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8/acts/acpzp6
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-29T07:09:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p020rtzp.jpg
29
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest Marmozets News
Marmozets Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist